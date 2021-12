18enne con la Honda Accord si schianta su una casa [Video]

Distracted driver crashes into home

DISTRACTED BY A VAPE PEN On 12/7 at 12:35am, PCSO was called out to N. Zampino St. in San Tan Valley after a passenger car crashed into a home.The driver showed no signs of impairment, but admitted to looking down and smoking a vape pen before the collision. The driver also told Deputies he was going 30-40 mph before the crash.The homeowner and two children were home at the time. Thankfully they were uninjured. Both the driver and the passenger, ages 18 and 19, were also unhurt. The driver was charged for speeding, reckless driving, criminal damage and endangerment. "Folks, we wish reminders like these weren't needed, but please watch your speed through neighborhoods, and keep your eyes on the road," said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

