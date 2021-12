L’inseguimento da film dei ladri di marmitte catalitiche [Video]

#WATCH | One of our officers pursuing a pair of suspected prolific catalytic converter thieves was rammed and had objects thrown at their police vehicle earlier this week during a chase through #Oldham and #Rochdale.We're appealing to anyone who may have information about the incidents – that we believe are a part of a series across the #Manchester, #Salford, #Bury, #Tameside, #Stockport, #Oldham and #Rochdale areas – or details of the offenders' identities to contact police via 101 quoting incident 1373 of 15/12/2021.Full appeal here: https://crowd.in/HSJa43

Posted by Greater Manchester Police on Friday, December 17, 2021