Maxi incidente per il ghiaccio nero: 65 auto auto coinvolte

Multiple vehicle accident with injuries in the Eatontown/Tinton Falls area due to the weather. Please stay clear of the off ramp from Routes 18 to 36 East. EMS is on scene. @SheriffGolden cautions all to be aware of black ice. It’s dangerous and deceiving. pic.twitter.com/dUTguxV8qL

— Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (@MonmouthSheriff) January 5, 2022