DeLorean annuncia il lancio di una nuova auto elettrica

The Future was never promised. Reimagine today.

Sign up for the premiere of the DeLorean in 2022.

https://t.co/K9n8D1s5uK#DeloreanEVolved#Delorean#Auto#ElectricVehicle#Luxury#BigGame pic.twitter.com/99HsGLCswb

— DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) February 13, 2022