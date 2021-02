Frana una parte della Highway 1 in California [Video]

California Highway 1 Washout Near Big Sur

Drone video of the Highway 1 washout south of Big Sur in Caltrans Central Coast (District 5). The road is CLOSED until further notice. The town of Big Sur is OPEN and accessible from the north (Carmel). Please check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov before you travel. Video courtesy of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Posted by Caltrans HQ on Friday, January 29, 2021